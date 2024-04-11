Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

Shares of BPIRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,449. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

