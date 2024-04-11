Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Britvic Trading Up 2.9 %

BTVCY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

