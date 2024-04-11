Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Britvic Trading Up 2.9 %
BTVCY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.
About Britvic
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.