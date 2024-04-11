Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

BKQNY remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. Bank of Queensland has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

