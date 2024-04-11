Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hugo Boss Price Performance
OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65.
About Hugo Boss
