Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,200 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the March 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,029,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY remained flat at $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.