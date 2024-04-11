Wrapped TRON Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.46 billion and approximately $891,622.19 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,660,473,662 coins and its circulating supply is 87,660,457,530 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,663,833,187.54071 with 87,663,826,930.17563 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11969589 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,755,201.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

