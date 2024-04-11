Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.27.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $966.86. 37,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,499. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $482.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $934.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $785.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

