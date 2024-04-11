Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Decreases By 43.1%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BCEKF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 78,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

