Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Decreases By 43.1%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of BCEKF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 78,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.