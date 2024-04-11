SingularityNET Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $115.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013650 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,058.82 or 0.99945188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,016,182.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.05106364 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $111,998,637.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.