Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $3,586.13 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,596.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,349.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

