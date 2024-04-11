Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

SONY opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

