G&S Capital LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 110,259 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 370,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.86. 1,224,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.73 and its 200 day moving average is $310.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

