Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,984 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 445,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.