Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $13.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,079.43. 84,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,650. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,088.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,001.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

