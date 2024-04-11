Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $53.86 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.94% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $53,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 195,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

