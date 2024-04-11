First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Increased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,913 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $269,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

