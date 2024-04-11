Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $47,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.64.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCK traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $524.36. The company had a trading volume of 75,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

