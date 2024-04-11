GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187,884 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after acquiring an additional 840,322 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,326,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.67. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.