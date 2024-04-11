Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

