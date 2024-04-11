Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $111,725,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,747,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $198.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

