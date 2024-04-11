Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

