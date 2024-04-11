Custom Index Systems LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

