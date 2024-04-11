Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $347,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $266.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.67.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

