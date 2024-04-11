3,207 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

DFS stock opened at $122.49 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Read Our Latest Report on DFS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.