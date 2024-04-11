890 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

AMP opened at $425.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

