Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.20. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

