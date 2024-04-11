Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

