Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,853 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Expedia Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

