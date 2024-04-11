Aspiriant LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $347.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.71 and a 200-day moving average of $309.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

