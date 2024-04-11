GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 301 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.88 and a 200 day moving average of $183.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

