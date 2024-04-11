GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,009 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.93.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

