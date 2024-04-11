Cedrus LLC Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cedrus LLC bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 70,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 470,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 622,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,428. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

