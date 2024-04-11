3,660 Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,138,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,528. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

