G&S Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,846 shares. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.