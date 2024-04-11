Aspiriant LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 438,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after buying an additional 210,547 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

