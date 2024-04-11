NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.