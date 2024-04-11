Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Stock Position Increased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERTH. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ERTH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.04. 2,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

