Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $15,781,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,847,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,953,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 322,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $79.09.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.