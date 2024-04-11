SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.49% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,568,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,536,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 30,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $330.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

