Financial Counselors Inc. Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,196. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.