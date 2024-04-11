Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 327.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 6.01% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $698,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $51.33. 296,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,229. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

