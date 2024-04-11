Cerity Partners LLC Has $323.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 514.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $323,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.92. 66,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,658. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.02. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

