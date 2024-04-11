Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,590. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last three months.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

