Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,999,000 after purchasing an additional 461,079 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RIO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 821,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,042. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.