The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.44. 309,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,035. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,150,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

