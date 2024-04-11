Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,707,000 after purchasing an additional 293,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,425,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,477,000 after purchasing an additional 157,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after buying an additional 189,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 173,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,130. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

