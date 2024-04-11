Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 324,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,349,000 after buying an additional 66,051 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.86. 686,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average of $161.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

