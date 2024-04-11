First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,747,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 161,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,713. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

