G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $482.68. 1,013,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.06. The company has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

