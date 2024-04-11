G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 507,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.85. The company had a trading volume of 564,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,796. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.61.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

